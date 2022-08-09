Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Tulsa. Wickersham, Marion B., 100. Secretary/Bookkeeper. Died Sunday, August 7. Services are pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home
Tulsa. Strope, Sherri, 78. owner/ office manager of Strope Manufacturing. Died Friday, August 5. Viewing: 12pm-8pm Wednesday. Funeral is at 10:00am Thursday, at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Tulsa. White, Ronald “Ronnie”, 62. Mechanic for the Tulsa Zoo. Died Thursday, August 4. Funeral Service is 2:00p.m., Tuesday at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn
Tulsa. Frampton, David, 89. Security Specialist and Seaman in the U.S. Navy. Died Wednesday, August 3. Services will be held at 10a.m., Friday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Sand Springs. Mitchell, Linda Katherine, 74 years. Retired Ernie Graves Company office manager. Died Saturday, August 6. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, at Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Visitation will be Thursday 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Sand Springs. Varnell, Robert, 67. Died Saturday, August 6. Service Pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Sapulpa. Burke, Olive, 83. Caption in the US Airforce and retired Registered Nurse. Died Saturday, August 6. Service will be Tuesday at 2p.m., in the Chapel at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Interment will be at Bristow City Cemetery following the service. Smith Funeral Home
Skiatook. Pfarr, Heather Lee (Smith), 47. Homemaker. Died Thursday, August 4. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, at Reach Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
