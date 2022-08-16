Deaths published Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

As submitted by area funeral homes
Tulsa. Winder, Delbert, 84. Construction Superintendent. Died Saturday, August 13. Services are pending. Moore Funeral Inc. - Southlawn
Tulsa. Lykins, Harold “Wayne”, 63. Army veteran, Meat Market Butcher. Died Wednesday, August 10. Graveside service, 10:00 a.m., Friday, at Bixby Cemetery. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory
Tulsa. Oldham, Monica Lynn, 57. Aerospace Quality Control. Died Saturday, August 13. Graveside service, Wednesday. Moore’s Southlawn
Owasso. Weiser, Michael Karl “Mike”, 73 years. Retired Crossroads Cleaning owner and U.S. Army veteran. Died Sunday, August 14. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
