Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Submitted by area funeral homes
Tulsa. Wallace, Jr., Nelson, 84. Auto mechanic for City of Tulsa. Died Sunday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel
Glenpool. Mason, AJ, 87. Landman. Died Sunday, Aug. 21. Memorial Service Saturday, at 2pm. Schaudt Glenpool Chapel. Schaudt Funeral Service & Cremation Care
Jenks, formerly of Cleora. Hogue, Sandra, 76. Died Thursday, Aug. 18. Graveside service Aug. 24. Condolences may be submitted to www.honoringmemories.com. Luginbuel Funeral Home
Tulsa. Woolsey, Stephen, 79. Air Force veteran and residential painter. Died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory
Tulsa. Conley, Cereita, 79. CNA - Visiting Nurses. Died Monday, Aug. 22. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Moore’s Southlawn. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Tulsa. Wharton, Leslie John, 95. Retired purchasing agent. Died Monday, Aug. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Rosary will be at 9 a.m., with funeral Mass to follow at 9:30 a.m., both on Saturday at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Tulsa. Phillips, Gary A., 59. Genesis Hospitality employee. Died Sunday, Aug. 21. Private celebration of life. Ninde Brookside
Broken Arrow. Middaugh, Michael E., 64. Oil field equipment salesman. Died Monday, Aug. 15. Services will be at a later date. Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Tulsa. Lowther, Ronnie David, 81. Died Friday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Please send flowers directly to the church.
Tulsa. Riser, Mable, 93. Accounting for American Airlines. Died Tuesday, Aug. 23. A visitation will be held at Floral Haven Funeral home 4-7 p.m. Friday. Floral Haven Funeral Home
