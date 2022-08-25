 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Submitted by area funeral homes

Tulsa. Wallace, Jr., Nelson, 84. Auto mechanic for City of Tulsa. Died Sunday, Aug. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel

Glenpool. Mason, AJ, 87. Landman. Died Sunday, Aug. 21. Memorial Service Saturday, at 2pm. Schaudt Glenpool Chapel. Schaudt Funeral Service & Cremation Care

Jenks, formerly of Cleora. Hogue, Sandra, 76. Died Thursday, Aug. 18. Graveside service Aug. 24. Condolences may be submitted to www.honoringmemories.com. Luginbuel Funeral Home

Tulsa. Woolsey, Stephen, 79. Air Force veteran and residential painter. Died Tuesday, Aug. 20. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory

Tulsa. Conley, Cereita, 79. CNA - Visiting Nurses. Died Monday, Aug. 22. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Moore’s Southlawn. Funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tulsa. Wharton, Leslie John, 95. Retired purchasing agent. Died Monday, Aug. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Rosary will be at 9 a.m., with funeral Mass to follow at 9:30 a.m., both on Saturday at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tulsa. Phillips, Gary A., 59. Genesis Hospitality employee. Died Sunday, Aug. 21. Private celebration of life. Ninde Brookside

Broken Arrow. Middaugh, Michael E., 64. Oil field equipment salesman. Died Monday, Aug. 15. Services will be at a later date. Eley Funeral Home & Crematory

Tulsa. Lowther, Ronnie David, 81. Died Friday, Aug. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Please send flowers directly to the church.

Tulsa. Riser, Mable, 93. Accounting for American Airlines. Died Tuesday, Aug. 23. A visitation will be held at Floral Haven Funeral home 4-7 p.m. Friday. Floral Haven Funeral Home

