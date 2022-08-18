Deaths published Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

As submitted by area funeral homes
Tulsa. Asher, Thelma Iris (Swaney), 96 years. Retired Administrative Assistant. Died Tuesday, August 16. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, at Lake United Methodist Church, Sand Springs. Visitation will be Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Tulsa. Veale, LeRoy S., 93. Minister. Died Monday, August 8. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Service
Broken Arrow. Davis, Tony, 80. Retired Millwright at Ford Glass Plant. Died Monday, August 15. Visitation on Thursday, 6:00-8:00 pm Funeral Service on Friday, 10:00 am, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home Graveside Service following at Park Grove Cemetery. Hayhurst
Broken Arrow. Rebeck, Dianna, 52. Loan Processor at Mabrey Bank. Died Sunday, August 14. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Services will be held 10 am, Saturday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow. Henderson, Lois, 82. Credit Clerk with First Data. Died Thursday, August 11. Memorial service will be 1pm, Friday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Hayhurst
Coweta. Scott-Sanders, Joyce Ann, 85. Homemaker. Died Monday, August 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church. Brown Funeral Home
Sand Springs. Hendricks, Robin Alaine, 67 years. Retired Sheffield Steel electrician. Died Monday, August 15. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, at Church That Matters. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
