Deaths published Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

  • Updated
Tulsa. Mayes, Barbara, 80. Died Thursday, August 4. Graveside, 10a.m., Thursday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Ponca City. Trout Funeral Home & Crematory

Tulsa. Snow, Robert Frank, 89. U.S. Air Force. Died Thursday, January 20. Celebration of Life reception will be 4-6 p.m., Wednesday at Floral Haven Family Center.

Tulsa. Ladd, Cleo L., 86. retired Telex electrical technician. Died Thursday, July 28. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 12 at Green Acres Memorial Gardens. Ninde Brookside

Tulsa. Hugo, Mauna, 87. Died Wednesday, August 3. Funeral 11:00a.m., Monday, at Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Tulsa. Strope, Sherri, 78. owner/office manager of Strope Manufacturing. Died Friday, August 5. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chael

Tulsa. Bradshaw, Ryan, 47. General Contractor. Died Wednesday, July 27. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday at Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Tulsa. Kropp, Jr., Michael O., 62. Stucco technician. Died Wednesday, July 27. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Tulsa. Doss, Donald L., President of Metal Dynamics Corporation. Died Tuesday, July 19. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Sharp Chapel, University of Tulsa. Ninde Brookside

Bixby. Blystone, Jr., Dr. Paul A., 85. Optometrist/US Air Force Veteran. Died Monday, August 1. Viewing will be 10am-12pm, Wednesday at Moore’s Southlawn, with a 2:00pm funeral service at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Stewart, George, 90. School Teacher and US Navy Veteran. Died Friday, August 5. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday at Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Broken Arrow. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Simons, Robert, 87. Combat Medic in U.S. Army. Died Sunday, July 31. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow. Richardson, Sharon, 74. Retired Lead Teller at First National Bank. Died Tuesday, August 2. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home

Owasso. Meyer, Joe E., 65. American Airlines crew chief and U.S. Navy veteran. Died Thursday, August 3. Rosary 6:00pm Monday and Funeral Mass 10:00am Tuesday, both at St. Therese Catholic Church, Collinsville. Mowery

