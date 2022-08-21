Deaths published Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

As submitted by area funeral homes
Sand Springs. Prestage, Gary, 75. Died Tuesday, July 19. No services.
Tulsa. Vaniman, Jack Showalter, 97. Head of Manufacturing & Sales/US Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, August 16. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home
Tulsa. Winder, Delbert, 84. Construction Superintendent. Died Saturday, August 13. A reception will be held Friday, August 26th from 11:00am-1:00pm at Moore Southlawn’s Family Center. Moore Funeral Inc
Owasso. Tillotson, Michael “Mike” Eugene, 77. Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. Died Saturday, August 13.. Rosary 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26. Both at St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso.. Mowery
Sand Springs. Salyers, Sydney Sue, 75 years. Retired Collections Supervisor. Died Monday, August 15. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Broadway Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Broken Arrow. Matthews, Kenneth, 76. Owner of Kingfish Plumbing in Henryetta, OK. Served on the Henryetta Fire Department for 30 years. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation, 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 10:00am, Thursday, at Coweta Assembly of God Church.. Hayhurst Funeral Home
Broken Arrow. Groover, James Irvin, 89. U.S. Air Force . Died Wednesday, August 17. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Tulsa. Hancock, Patricia, 68. Homemaker. Died Saturday, August 13. Private memorial service at a later date. Stanleys Funeral Home
Tulsa. Adams, David, 66. Chicken Farmer. Died Friday, August 19. A memorial service will be held to honor David on Tuesday at 10 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Tulsa. Merrell, Ruth Maxine, 95. Teacher’s Aide at Tulsa Public Schools. Died Thursday, August 18. Visitation will be 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Monday, at Moore’s Memory Chapel. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Vernon Cemetery. Moore’s Memory Chapel
Bixby. Spring, John Ed, 82. Army veteran and electrician. Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation 3-6pm Wednesday, at Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 10am Thursday, at North Heights Church of Christ. Burial Council Hill Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage
Coweta. Mobley, Virgil Fred, Jr., 66. Owner of Utili-Link Inc . Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation on Monday, 6:00-8:00 pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday, 10:00 am at Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, followed by Graveside Committal at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst
Tulsa. Lauderdale, Barton, 70. Job Counselor with City of Tulsa. Died Saturday, August 13. Moore Funeral Inc. - Southlawn
Broken Arrow. Vasseur, Jaclyn Gene, 65. Project Manager. Died Tuesday, August 16. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Broken Arrow. Hendrickson, Beverly, 95. Homemaker. Died Thursday, August 18. Private Family Services. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Tulsa. Turney, Peggy, 99. Personnel Manager with Woolco. Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation, 6pm-8pm, Monday, and the Funeral Service, 2pm, Tuesday, at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore’s Funeral Home
