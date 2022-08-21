 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

  • Updated
As submitted by area funeral homes

Sand Springs. Prestage, Gary, 75. Died Tuesday, July 19. No services.

Tulsa. Vaniman, Jack Showalter, 97. Head of Manufacturing & Sales/US Army Veteran. Died Tuesday, August 16. No services planned. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home

Tulsa. Winder, Delbert, 84. Construction Superintendent. Died Saturday, August 13. A reception will be held Friday, August 26th from 11:00am-1:00pm at Moore Southlawn’s Family Center. Moore Funeral Inc

Owasso. Tillotson, Michael “Mike” Eugene, 77. Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. Died Saturday, August 13.. Rosary 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26. Both at St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso.. Mowery

Sand Springs. Salyers, Sydney Sue, 75 years. Retired Collections Supervisor. Died Monday, August 15. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Broadway Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

Broken Arrow. Matthews, Kenneth, 76. Owner of Kingfish Plumbing in Henryetta, OK. Served on the Henryetta Fire Department for 30 years. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation, 6:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service, 10:00am, Thursday, at Coweta Assembly of God Church.. Hayhurst Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Groover, James Irvin, 89. U.S. Air Force . Died Wednesday, August 17. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tulsa. Hancock, Patricia, 68. Homemaker. Died Saturday, August 13. Private memorial service at a later date. Stanleys Funeral Home

Tulsa. Adams, David, 66. Chicken Farmer. Died Friday, August 19. A memorial service will be held to honor David on Tuesday at 10 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tulsa. Merrell, Ruth Maxine, 95. Teacher’s Aide at Tulsa Public Schools. Died Thursday, August 18. Visitation will be 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Monday, at Moore’s Memory Chapel. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Vernon Cemetery. Moore’s Memory Chapel

Bixby. Spring, John Ed, 82. Army veteran and electrician. Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation 3-6pm Wednesday, at Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 10am Thursday, at North Heights Church of Christ. Burial Council Hill Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage

Coweta. Mobley, Virgil Fred, Jr., 66. Owner of Utili-Link Inc . Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation on Monday, 6:00-8:00 pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday, 10:00 am at Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, followed by Graveside Committal at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst

Tulsa. Lauderdale, Barton, 70. Job Counselor with City of Tulsa. Died Saturday, August 13. Moore Funeral Inc. - Southlawn

Broken Arrow. Vasseur, Jaclyn Gene, 65. Project Manager. Died Tuesday, August 16. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Broken Arrow. Hendrickson, Beverly, 95. Homemaker. Died Thursday, August 18. Private Family Services. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Tulsa. Turney, Peggy, 99. Personnel Manager with Woolco. Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation, 6pm-8pm, Monday, and the Funeral Service, 2pm, Tuesday, at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Moore’s Funeral Home

