Deaths published Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

Tulsa. Lovell, Stephen, 71. Maintenance worker. Died Saturday, July 23. Memorial service Thursday, 1:00p.m. at Woodlake Assembly of God. Hayhurst Funeral Home
Catoosa. Schultz, Charles Henry, 94. Retired Aircraft; U.S. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, August 10. Visitation 5-7 pm, Tuesday, August 16th at Floral Haven. Funeral Service, 12:30 pm, Wednesday, August 17th at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Tulsa. Timmons, John Reginal, 72. Owner of Timmons Oil Company. Died Tuesday, August 9. Memorial Service 3:00 p.m., Friday, Life Church, Jenks. Military Honors to Follow. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Tulsa. White, Carolyn Jane, 81. Bookkeeper with State of Oklahoma Tourism. Died Wednesday, August 10. Graveside service 10a.m., Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel
Broken Arrow. Briggeman, Bill, 95. US Army, US Navy, WWII, and Korean War Veteran. Died Monday, August 8. Memorial service will be 2p.m., August 20 in the Chapel at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Tulsa. Edwards, Anita, 78. Market Coordinator. Died Sunday, June 5. A memorial service will be held at 10:00a.m., Saturday, August 20, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Stanleys Funeral Home
Cleveland. Rhoades, James, 55. Former Employee Johnstone Supply. Died Tuesday, August 9. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Monday at Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at Western Heights Baptist Church, Cleveland. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Tulsa. Byerly, Tommy, 82. Self-employed-Life insurance brokerage. Died Tuesday, July 26. Funeral service, 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck
Tulsa. Bowling, Betty, 86. Homemaker. Died Thursday, August 4. Funeral Service is 10:00a.m., Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church. Moore Southlawn Chapel
Terlton. Staples, Christopher, 38. Real Estate Investor. Died Monday, August 8. Visitation from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday at Stanleys Funeral Home. No other service planned. Stanleys Funeral Home
Tulsa. Moore, Homer P. Jr., 89. Air Force Veteran and Instrument Tech with FlightSafety International. Died Tuesday, August 9. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home
Tulsa. Hill, Gail M. “Trueblood”, 77. TCC Professor. Died Tuesday, August 9. Memorial service, Friday, August 19 at 1:00p.m. at Heatherridge Baptist Church. Matk Griffith Memorial Funeral Home
Tulsa. Radcliffe, Phillip, 73. photographer. Died Thursday, August 11. Visitation at 6:00p.m.,-8:00p.m., Tuesday, August 16. Funeral service 10:00a.m., Wednesday, August 17, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel
Tulsa. Schmitz, Alma Louise, 89. Co-Owner of Irving Productions. Died Thursday, August 11. Visitation from 6p.m.-8p.m., Tuesday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. at the Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Tecumseh. Taylor, Jody Thomas, 58. Died Tuesday, August 9. Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Cooper Funeral Home
Tulsa. Brodsky, Arnold, 84. mechanical engineer. Died Friday, August 12. Graveside Service 10a.m., Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel
Sand Springs. Cruncleton, Jerry Wayne, 75. Army veteran and American Airlines aircraft mechanic. Died Monday, August 1. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage
Tulsa. Johnson, Cynthia, 83. Desk Clerk. Died Wednesday, August 10. Rosary Monday 6 p.m. and Funeral Mass, Tuesday, at 10 a.m., both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel
Tulsa. Crain, Margaret, 101. Homemaker. Died Saturday, August 6. Visitation from 9:00a.m.-11:30a.m., Monday. Funeral service will follow at 12:30p.m., both at Stanleys Funeral Home.
