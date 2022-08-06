Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Tulsa. Olsen, Scott David, 51. Truckdriver. Died Wednesday, August 3. No Services Planned at this time. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Tulsa. Toney, Elouise, 71. Accountant. Died Sunday, July 3. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Owasso. Meyer, Joe E., 65. American Airlines crew chief and U.S Navy veteran. Died Thursday, August 3. Services pending. Mowery
