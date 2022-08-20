Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

As submitted by area funeral homes
Tulsa. Stringer, Pel, 85. Owner/Operator Stringer Nursery. Died Tuesday, August 16. Service 10:00 am, Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn
Tulsa. Watchous, Vance G., 61. Vice President of Operations for Arnco Transportation. Died Thursday, August 11. Celebration of Life Service will be held from 3pm-7pm, Monday, at the Stokely Event Center. MMS-Payne Funeral Home
Broken Arrow. Gregory, Jacob Lawrence, 38. Handyman/Construction. Died Sunday, August 14. Visitation 12:30 - 4pm Saturday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 10am Monday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service Chapel. Burial Green Acres Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage
Coweta. Mobley, Virgil Fred, Jr., 66. Owner of Utili-Link Inc . Died Wednesday, August 17. Visitation on Monday, 6:00-8:00 pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tuesday, 10:00 am at Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, followed by Graveside Committal at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst
Sand Springs. Salyers, Sydney Sue (Akins), 75 years. Retired Collections Supervisor. Died Monday, August 15. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Sapulpa. Gray, Ray, 96. Oil Company Statistician, WWII Veteran US Army Air Corp. Died Tuesday, August 16. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church. Smith Funeral Home
