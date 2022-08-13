Deaths published Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Tulsa. Schmitz, Alma Louise, 89. Co-Owner of Irving Productions. Died Thursday, August 11. Visitation will be from 6p.m.-8p.m., Tuesday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. at Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Tulsa. Radcliffe, Phillip, 73. Photographer. Died Thursday, August 11. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel
Tulsa. Brodsky, Arnold, 84. Mechanical engineer. Died Friday, August 12. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel
Bixby. Eddings, John, 87. Tulsa Public Schools Principal. Died Wednesday, August 10. Visitation from 2p.m.,-4p.m., Sunday, at Bixby South Tulsa. Funeral service will be held 10a.m., Monday, at Bixby Freewill Baptist Church. Burial at 2p.m., Monday, at Chouteau Cemetery. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory
Cleveland. Rhoades, James, 55. Former Employee Johnstone Supply. Died Tuesday, August 9. Service Pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
