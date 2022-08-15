 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

As submitted by area funeral homes

Tulsa. Johnson, Cynthia, 83. Desk Clerk. Died Wednesday, August 10. Rosary is Monday, at 6 p.m. and Funeral Mass, Tuesday, at 10 a.m., both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel

