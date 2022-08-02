Deaths for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Tulsa
Boswell, Clara Ellen, 92, homemaker, died Friday, July 29. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Wednesday, Church of the Madalene. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Howard-Ross, Sue Ann, 77, retired teacher, died Friday, July 26. Services at later date. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Broken Arrow
Hahn, Don,81, retired Ascension St. John medical doctor and Navy veteran, died Friday, July 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Peoria Tribal Cemetery, Miami.
Prater, Walt, 74, quality assurance for Spirit AeroSystems and previously for Boeing and Rockwell, and Vietnam Army veteran, died Sunday, July 31. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Smith, Donald, 81, Navy veteran, died Monday, July 29. Service pending. Chapman-Black.
Collinsville
Swim, John Dean, 87, carpenter and U.S. Marine Corp veteran, died Friday, July 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso
Osage
Neal, Billy II, 62, died Sunday, July 24. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sand Springs
Cruncleton, Jerry, 75, aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Monday, August 1. No services. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Delk, Kitty May, 66, homemaker, died Thursday, July 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park. Dillon.
Skiatook
Hutton, Jerry Lynn, 67, homemaker, died Friday, July 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Tahlequah
Lamb, Joel Thomas, 73, computer programer and veteran, died Wednesday, July 20. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson.
