Zongker, Edith L., 98. Tulsa, Homemaker.

Zongker, Edith L., 98. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 28. Memorial Service 11AM, Thursday, Moore's Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

