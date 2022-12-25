 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Zilmer, Don, 79. Broken Arrow, US Navy

Zilmer, Don, 79. Broken Arrow, US Navy Veteran and Oil and Gas Marketing. Died Monday, December 12. Memorial service will be 2:30pm, Tuesday, December 27 at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

