Zavala, Yolanda, 53. Tulsa, Cook. Died Tuesday, March 2. A wake service will be held on Thursday, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 2720 S 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, on Friday, at the church. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial, Tulsa. Schaudt Funeral Service - Tulsa
