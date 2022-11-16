 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Zardus, Jr., Vincent Joseph, 85. Tulsa,

Zardus, Jr., Vincent Joseph, 85. Tulsa, Accountant. Died Sunday, November 13, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

