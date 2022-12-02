 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

York, Billy Ray, 82. Catoosa, Army

York, Billy Ray, 82. Catoosa, Army National Guard Veteran and Mechanical Engineer. Died Wednesday, November 30. Visitation will be 6-8pm, December 5 at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Service will be 2pm, December 6 at Hayhurst Funeral Home.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

