Yeatman, Paula, 80. Tulsa, Surgery

Yeatman, Paula, 80. Tulsa, Surgery Scheduler. Died Saturday, January 14th.. Funeral Service is Thursday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn

