Yeakey, Jr., Billy S., 70. Tulsa, Business Owner (Accounting). Died Friday, November 18th. Funeral Service, 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 28th at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St. Tulsa, OK. (918) 663-2233

