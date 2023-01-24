 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Yates, William 'Bill', 71. Tulsa

Yates, William 'Bill', 71. Tulsa, Physician. Died Thursday, January 19, 2023. Funeral service is 1:00pm Thursday, at Asbury's Mason Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel

