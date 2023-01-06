 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wyatt, Lorna, 94. Skiatook, Admin Assistant/Sundstrand in Denver, CO, and Latensers Architects in Omaha, NE. Died Saturday, December 31. Memorial Service Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Stumpff Funeral Home-Skiatook. Stumpff Funeral Home-Skiatook

