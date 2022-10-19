 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wuerch, Lydia, 99. Tulsa, Homemaker. Die

Wuerch, Lydia, 99. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Saturday, October 15. Visitation, 5-7pm, Thursday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service, 10am, Friday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Hayhurst

