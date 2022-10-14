 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wright, Luellyn, 93. Tulsa, Retired

Wright, Luellyn, 93. Tulsa, Retired Senior Copywriter. Died Saturday, October 8. Services Pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

