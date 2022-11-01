Wright, Bun Lee, 86. Owasso, Tulsa Publi

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wright, Bun Lee, 86. Owasso, Tulsa Public Schools Principal. Died Friday. Visitation 4-8 Tuesday, and funeral 10:00 Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

