Wright, Adrian Paul, 76. Sapulpa, Civil Engineer. Died Wednesday, April 8. Burial Friday, February 17, 11 am, at Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Celebration of Life Friday, February 17, 2 pm, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, Tulsa. Dillon Funeral Service
