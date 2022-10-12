 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Worsham, Mary "Joyce", 87. Tulsa

Worsham, Mary "Joyce", 87. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Monday, October 10. Visitation 6p.m.-8p.m., Thursday, Stanleys Funeral Home. Graveside service 1p.m., Friday, Stillwell City Cemetery. Stanleys

