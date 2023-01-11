Workman, Russell, 96. Pawnee, army veteran and commercial construction worker. Died Thursday, January 5, 2023. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and a graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Seabolt Cemetery in Nicut, Oklahoma. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
