Woods, Ada, 98

  • Updated
Broken Arrow. Woods, Ada, 98. Teacher. Died Saturday, August 27. Services is Wednesday, at 2 pm at Hart Funeral Home Chapel, Tahlequah. Hart Funeral Home

