Woodard, David "Frank", 85. Broken Arrow, Veteran in the Army National Guard and Accounting Clerk for C.E Natco. Died Wednesday, February 15. Viewing: Monday, February 20 from 11 am - 8 pm, with family receiving visitors from 5 - 7 pm. Funeral: Tuesday, February 21 at 11 am, at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home
