Wood, Mary Victoria, 76. Sapulpa, Retire

Wood, Mary Victoria, 76. Sapulpa, Retired Principal. Died December 2, 2022. Celebration of Life December 27, 2022, 2:00pm, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service

