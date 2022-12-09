 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wood, Frieda "June" (Hall), 95. Sand

Wood, Frieda "June" (Hall), 95. Sand Springs, Secretary/ Homemaker. Died Saturday, December 3. 2022. Memorial Service: Friday, 1:00. Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel..

