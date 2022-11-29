 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wood, Constance Louise, 86. Porter, OK,

Wood, Constance Louise, 86. Porter, OK, Homemaker. Died Thursday, November 24, 2022. Funeral Service 11AM, East Tulsa Bible Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel

