 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wolfkill, Ken, 78. Broken Arrow, Air

  • 0

Wolfkill, Ken, 78. Broken Arrow, Air Force Veteran and Investment Advisor. Died Friday, December 30. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Wednesday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral will be 10am, Thursday at Hayhurst Funeral Home.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert