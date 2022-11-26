 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Wolf, Bruce Alan "Butch", 61. Tulsa, OK.

  • 0

Wolf, Bruce Alan "Butch", 61. Tulsa, OK. Died Saturday, November 19. Wake will be 4:00-8:00p.m. Sunday at Moore's Memory Chapel Tulsa, OK with Funeral Services 10:00a.m. Monday at Belview Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK . Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert