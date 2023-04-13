Witter, Jim, 89. Tulsa, Vice President with Sheet Metal Products Inc. Veteran in the United States Army. Died Tuesday, April 11. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 20, from 4-7 pm, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Funeral; services will be held Friday, April 21, at 3 pm, at Floral Haven Funeral Home - Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home
