Wilson, John "Bobby", 94. Tulsa, Owner o

Wilson, John "Bobby", 94. Tulsa, Owner of Wilson Wholesale Tire. Died Tuesday, January 24. Viewing: Sunday, January 29, from 2 - 8 p.m. Family receiving visitors from 4 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service: Monday, January 30, at 1 p.m., at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

