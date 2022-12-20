Wilson, David Robert, 71. Owasso, Retire

Wilson, David Robert, 71. Owasso, Retired Teacher and Coach and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Died Monday, December 12.. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022. Both at Mowery Funeral Service.. Mowery
