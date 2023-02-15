Wilmoth, Marvin 'Sparky' Earl, 86. Fort Gibson, Retired Coast Guard Officer. Died Saturday, February 11. Viewing 11 am-5 pm, Wednesday, at funeral home. Celebration of Sparky's Life, 9:30 am, Thursday, at Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home
