Williams, Sherry, 72. Broken Arrow

Williams, Sherry, 72. Broken Arrow, retired American Airlines computer specialist. Died Saturday, September 24. Memorial Service Saturday, Oct. 8 11:00am at The Bridge church in Bixby, OK. Carlisle Branson Funeral Service and Crematory, Indiana

