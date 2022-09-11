 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williams, Frances Marion, 86

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 11 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Williams, Frances Marion, 86. Died Tuesday, September 6. Graveside Service will be 3:00 pm, Friday, September 23rd at Floral Haven Garden of Apostles. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert