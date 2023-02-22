Williams, Bob, 93. Broken Arrow, US Army Veteran and Hair Dresser. Died Wednesday, February 15. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Tuesday, February 21 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services will be 10 am, Wednesday, February 22 at the funeral home. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
