 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williams, Betty Jean, 91. Tulsa, Retired

  • 0

Williams, Betty Jean, 91. Tulsa, Retired: Public Service Company. Died Saturday, December 31. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert