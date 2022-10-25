 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Willard, Kathleen, 91. Broken Arrow

Willard, Kathleen, 91. Broken Arrow, MidContinent & Skelly Oil Bookkeeper. Died Saturday, October 22. Visitation will be 1pm, Friday, followed by a 2pm Funeral Service, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

