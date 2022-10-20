Wilkinson, Clark "Edwin", 81. Tulsa, Til

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wilkinson, Clark "Edwin", 81. Tulsa, Tile and Carpet Installer. Died Monday, October 17. Visitation: Thursday, 9:00 am- 8:00 pm, Family here from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home

