Wilkerson, Marion Lucile, 102. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, March 15. Viewing, 10 am-8 pm, Wednesday, March 22, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial Service, Thursday, March 23, at New Haven United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
