Wilcoxen, Lee A., 90

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 7 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Broken Arrow. Wilcoxen, Lee A., 90. Field Engineer and US Marine Veteran. Died Friday, September 2. Memorial service at 3 pm on Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

