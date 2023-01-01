 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wilcox, Sharee Leigh, 71. Tulsa, Retired Sunglass Hut manager. Died Sunday, December 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Brown, Broken Arrow

