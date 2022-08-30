 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wilbanks, L.G. Melvin, 94

  Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Wilbanks, L.G. Melvin, 94. Retired: Sales, Overhead Doors of Tulsa. Died Saturday, August 27. Visitation: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Funeral: 10:00 am, Wednesday, South Lakewood Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Eastlawn

