Wible, James, 84. Coweta, Aviation Analyst for FFA / Army Veteran. Died Saturday, September 10. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday September 30 at 10:00 AM, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. . Floral Haven Funeral Home
