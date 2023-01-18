 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whiteley, Rocky Lee, 43. Owasso

  • 0

Whiteley, Rocky Lee, 43. Owasso, construction foreman. Died Tuesday, January 10. Memorial Service: 2:00 PM Saturday. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert